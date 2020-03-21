Chelsea and Tottenham linked with Real Madrid’s Luka Jovic

Premier League sides Chelsea and Tottenham have reportedly shown an interest in a summer move for Real Madrid forward Luka Jovic.

The Serbian international has struggled to make an impact for Zinedine Zidane’s side so far this season, with just two goals from 24 appearances in all competitions.

The 22-year old was one of a number of big names arrivals at the Santiago Bernabeu last summer, following a €60M move from Eintracht Frankfurt.

Jovic has also caused controversy during the Covid-19 outbreak across Europe, after travelling to Belgrade, and leaving his house and breaking the terms of a club ordered quarantine.

These issues have reportedly led Los Blancos to consider a quick sale, at a potentially reduced fee of €35M, with no side willing to pay the €60M Real did, less than 12 months ago, according to reports in Mundo Deportivo.

Both Tottenham and Chelsea have experienced issues in attack in recent weeks, following respective injuries to Harry Kane and Tammy Abraham, and a lack of cover.

However, the reports also states that the pair could be rivalled by Serie A clubs including Napoli and AC Milan, if Real look to sell in the coming months.