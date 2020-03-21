Barcelona want Sassuolo star Jeremie Boga

Barcelona are reportedly interested in a summer move for Sassuolo forward Jeremie Boga.

The Catalan giants are expected to strengthen ahead of the 2020-21 campaign, and the club are exploring alternative options if they cannot secure their primary targets.

Quique Setien’s side are widely anticipated to move for Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez, however former Chelsea man Boga, represents a much cheaper option, according to reports in Diario Sport.

Martinez has a release clause of €111M this summer, however, Boga could be available for around €25M.

Boga has performed well in Serie A, following his 2018 move from Stamford Bridge, with eight league goals from 24 appearances this season.

However, any potential move from Barcelona could be complicated by interest from a wide range of other clubs, including Inter, Napoli, Lille and Lyon.

Also, Frank Lampard’s side are expected to play a role, as the Blues have a first refusal buy back option on the 23-year old of €13M.

The Premier League side have not shown a notable interest in bringing him back to the club this summer, but anticipated departures for Willian and Pedro, could leave Lampard short of options.