(Video) Lucas Perez stars in Alaves FIFA 20 win over Celta Vigo

Lucas Perez was the big winner from Day 1 of La Liga’s FIFA 20 challenge, as his Alaves side cruised past Celta Vigo with a 5-1 win.

The former Arsenal man faced off with Celta Vigo’s Kevin Vazquez as part of a league-wide FIFA tournament aiming to raise money for the fight against Covid-19.

With La Liga suspended until at least April 4th, each club has nominated a first team player to represent their club in the threeday tournament.

Leganes overcame Real Valladolid in the competition’s first game, with Aitor Ruibal beating Pedro Porro 5-3.

Perez’s Alaves then sealed their spot in the last 16, where they will face Carlos Clerc’s Levante side tomorrow.

And it was a win for real life Perez and for digital Perez, as the veteran striker netted a FOUR goals to secure the win.

The final game of the night sees Espanyol’s Adri Embarba take on Eibar midfielder Edu Expositio.

All games are streamed live via Twitter on https://www.twitch.tv/ibai

Image via https://twitter.com/LP10oficial