(Video) Lucas Perez stars in Alaves FIFA 20 win over Celta Vigo

Lucas Perez was the big winner from Day 1 of La Liga’s FIFA 20 challenge, as his Alaves side cruised past Celta Vigo with a 5-1 win.
The former Arsenal man faced off with Celta Vigo’s Kevin Vazquez as part of a league-wide FIFA tournament aiming to raise money for the fight against Covid-19.
With La Liga suspended until at least April 4th, each club has nominated a first team player to represent their club in the threeday tournament.
Leganes overcame Real Valladolid in the competition’s first game, with Aitor Ruibal beating Pedro Porro 5-3.
⏹️ ¡FINAAAAAL! Leganés, 5 – Real Valladolid, 3.
💪Venció @aRuibal9 a Pedro Porro con tres goles de @carrilloguido9 y dos de @oscararnaiz10 pic.twitter.com/86hppYwYAh
— C.D. Leganés (@CDLeganes) March 20, 2020
Perez’s Alaves then sealed their spot in the last 16, where they will face Carlos Clerc’s Levante side tomorrow.
And it was a win for real life Perez and for digital Perez, as the veteran striker netted a FOUR goals to secure the win.
77'⏱️ | 4-1
⚽️ ¡𝗚𝗢𝗟 𝗚𝗢𝗟 𝗚𝗢𝗟 𝗚𝗢𝗟 marca @LP10oficial! ¡Y VAN 3! ¡BALÓN A CASA!
#LaLigaSantanderChallenge | #GoazenLucas | #MeQuedoEnCasa pic.twitter.com/P0LGUdAMgK
— Deportivo Alavés (@Alaves) March 20, 2020
🥅 GOOOOOOOOL
Viene Lucas, viene Lucas, viene Lucas…. ¡CHICHARRAZO!
🔵⚪️ ALA 4-1 CEL 🔵🔵
🎙️ Con @IbaiLlanos y @Miguel_An_Roman
🕹️ @LP10oficial (@Alaves) y @Keva_07 (@RCCelta) pic.twitter.com/oz4S6DCoJR
— GOL (#QuedateEnCasa 🏠⚽️) (@Gol) March 20, 2020
Lucas Perez (@LP10oficial) scores with himself to give @Alaves the lead! 💙🎮
📺 https://t.co/ZXD1FAEb62#LaLigaSantanderChallenge pic.twitter.com/5CUk8VluiH
— LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) March 20, 2020
The final game of the night sees Espanyol’s Adri Embarba take on Eibar midfielder Edu Expositio.
All games are streamed live via Twitter on https://www.twitch.tv/ibai
Image via https://twitter.com/LP10oficial