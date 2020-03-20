(Video) Eibar secure FIFA win over Espanyol in La Liga challenge

Eibar will take on Barcelona in the FIFA 20 La Liga Challenge, after Edu Exposito secured a 6-3 win over Adri Embarba’s ten man Espanyol’s side.

Both players were taking part of the La Liga wide challenge of pitting one player from each club against each other to raise a €100,000 for charity to fight against the Covid-19 virus in Spain.

Leganes and Alaves both secured their spots in the last 16, with five goal hauls from Aitor Ruibal and Lucas Perez against Real Valladolid and Celta Vigo respectively.

Exposito’s side will now take on Sergi Roberto in tomorrow’s round of games.

The other seven clashes include some intriguing ties, as Real Sociedad star Adnan Januzaj takes on Atletico Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente and Granada up against Real Madrid, as Antonio Martinez and Marco Asensio do battle.

All games during the competition, which runs up until the March 21 final, will be streamed live via https://www.twitch.tv/ibai.