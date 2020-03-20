Tomas Vaclik confident on new long term Sevilla deal

Sevilla goal keeper Tomas Vaclik is confident he will commit his long term future at the club in the near future.

The Czech Republic international is expected to open contract talks when La Liga resumes in the coming weeks, with his current deal set to expire in June 2021.

The 30-year old has established himself as first choice at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan following his 2018 move from Swiss side Basel.

“At the moment, there are no talks, he told an interview with Marca.

“It is a decision that Monchi (Sevilla’s director of football), but I understand that at the moment, no one its talking about this.

“The ball is in his, and the club’s, court now, and lets see if we can agree something between both parties.”

Julen Lopetegui’s side have previously stated they do wish to extend his deal, but the situation may be complicated by events in the summer.

Yassine Bounou will return to Girona, after a season long loan as back up to Vaclik.

However, Sergio Rico will also come back following a season at Paris Saint-Germain, as he still has a year to run on his deal in Andalucia, with the Ligue 1 side unlikely to take up his purchase option.