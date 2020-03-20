Real Madrid and Barcelona interested in Bayern Munich’s David Alaba

La Liga pair Real Madrid and Barcelona have both reportedly joined Chelsea, in the race to sign Bayern Munich’s David Alaba.

According to reports in German newspaper Bild, Frank Lampard’s side have registered an interest in the Austrian international, but the El Clasico pair will now challenge them.

The 27-year old has just over a year left to run on his contract at the Allianz Arena, and he has not been offered an extension by the Bavarian club.

Alaba has featured regularly for the Bundesliga champions so far this season, but the report states he is keen on a new challenge, after 11 seasons since coming through the youth ranks at the club.

Both Real Madrid and Barcelona are keen to add experience to the squads this summer, and Alaba is likely to be available for a fee in the region of €35-40M due to his contractual situation.

Alaba is also highly sought after due to his versatility in between defence and midfield, with Bayern deployed him at left back and central midfield this season.