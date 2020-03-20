Real Betis chase Granada keeper Rui Silva

Real Betis are reportedly looking to complete a summer move for Granada goal keeper Rui Silva.

The Andalucian side promoted Joel Robles to first choice in between the sticks at the start of 2019-20, after Pau Lopez moved onto Serie A side AS Roma.

However, the former Everton keeper has struggled this season, and manager Rubi is likely to look for alternatives ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

The 26-year old keeper has impressed in his debut season with Diego Martinez’s side, with ten clean sheets from 26 La Liga appearances.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, the Portuguese stopper has a release clause of €15M, however he would be available for €10M this summer, with a year to run on his contract at the Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes.

If Silva does join Los Verdiblancos this summer, it could mean that Robles moves on, with Dani Martin retaining his place a back up keeper.