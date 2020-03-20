Mauricio Pochettino wants future return to Newell’s with Messi

Former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has revealed he wants to manage Barcelona star Lionel Messi, before he retires.

Pochettino, who has been out of a job since his departure from the Premier League side in October 2019, stated he was also open to a return to Argentina.

The former Espanyol manager has been linked with moves to Manchester United and Real Madrid this summer, but he told an interview with Radio de Plata, via Marca, that he has not decided on his next move.

“That (the future) is still to be decided.

“But at some stage, I would love to return to Newell’s.

“But that can wait, up to ten years maybe.

“And maybe that could be with Messi.”

Pochettino played for Newell’s Old Boys between 1989 and 1994, making 154 league appearances, and winning the Argentinian Premier Division in 1991.

He then moved onto Catalonia, before spells at Paris Saint-Germain and Bordeaux, before returning to Espnayol.

Messi, who has previously stated his desire to end his career in his native Argentina, left Newell’s for the Camp Nou as a 14-year old.

However he did represent the club as a youth team player for six years before his move to Europe.