Manchester United contact Thomas Lemar over Atletico Madrid exit

Premier League giants Manchester United are reportedly looking to bring in Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Lemar this summer.

The French international has become surplus to requirements in Diego Simeone’s plans so far this season, with the Argentinian boss admitting he has failed to live up to expectations.

The 24-year old arrived in the Spanish capital in a €70M deal ahead of the 2018-19 season, however he has made just 31 La Liga starts over 18 months at the club.

According to reports from ESPN Sport, Lemar’s representatives have met with United to negotiate a potential transfer ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

The Red Devils, alongside domestic rivals Arsenal, were heavily linked with a move for Lemar, prior to his move to Spain, but no bid emerged.

Lemar still has three years to run on his deal at the Wanda Metropolitano, but United are confident of securing a deal, due to Simeone’s willingness to sell.

The La Liga side are expected to make a loss on any move, with the former Caen midfielder expected to only generate offers in the region of €45M.