(Video) La Liga kicks off FIFA challenge amid Covid-19 shutdown

Players from each La Liga club have kicked off the #LaLigaSantanderChallenge, by facing each other in a tournament of FIFA 20 clashes.

Each club has nominated a player to represent them in the competition, which aims to fill the void left by live La Liga action due to the Covid-19 suspension.

Relegation battling Leganes have opened the competition, with striker Aitor Ruibal beating Real Valladolid midfielder Pedro Porro 5-3.

The second game of the night pits Alaves forward Lucas Perez up against Celta Vigo’s Kevin Vazquez.

Followed by bottom of the table Espanyol facing Eibar in the final game of March 20, with Adri Embarba up against Edu Expositio.

The competition is a straight knockout format, with the the rest of La Liga entering the competition tomorrow, as the battle begin to hot up.

¡Ya tenemos horarios confirmados para los cruces de #LaLigaSantanderChallenge! ⏰ Recuerda que podrás seguir en directo TODOS los emparejamientos en el canal de Twitch de @IbaiLlanos.#QuédateEnCasa#EsteVirusLoParamosUnidos pic.twitter.com/E0OdIRQzgB — LaLiga (@LaLiga) March 19, 2020

Injured Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio will represent Zinedine Zidane’s side, with Sergi Roberto and Marcos Llorente in for Barcelona and Atletico Madrid respectively in the coming days.

All game are streamed live on Twitter via https://www.twitch.tv/ibai