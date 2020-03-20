Jean-Clair Todibo enjoying Bundesliga life at Schalke

Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo has revealed how much he is enjoying his loan spell at German club Schalke 04.

The French centre back joined David Wagner’s side on a six month loan back in January, and he has slowly increased his playing time at the club in recent weeks.

The 20-year old does have a €25M purchase option included in his deal, and he has hinted at remaining in Germany.

“I feel great, and I am happy with how I have adapted to the team, he told an interview with Marca.

“But we are in a difficult period of form, but I am confident the wins will come when we return.

“I always knew the Bundesliga was a difficult league, and now I am experiencing it.

“It has a lot of intensity, and I am really enjoying playing here.”

Todibo declined to comment on his long term future, but Barcelona are likely to be open to a permanent exit, amid growing doubts over his suitability to both the club, and to La Liga.

Following his free transfer from Ligue 1 side Toulouse in January 2019, he has only made five appearances in all competitions in over 12 months.

Quique Setien has highlighted defensive reinforcements as one of his summer objectives, and an exit for Todibo would free up a space in the first team squad.