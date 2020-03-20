David Beckham’s Inter Miami want David Silva

David Beckham’s new MLS franchise Inter Miami are reportedly considering a summer swoop for Manchester City midfielder David Silva.

The former Spanish international will bring to a close ten seasons at City this summer, after confirming at the start of the season, he would not be renewing his contract.

The 34-year old had been linked with a return to Spain, however he now looks likely to move to the United States, in a bid to extend his career.

However, according to reports in the Daily Mirror, Beckham will personally look to persuade Silva to reject an offer from City’s affiliate side New York City FC, and head to Miami.

Beckham will reportedly offer Silva a big money salary to seal the move, as he wants to add some experience and star quality to his fledgling side.

Inter Miami kicked off their first ever MLS season have lost their first two games of the season, to Los Angeles FC and DC United.

However, the season has since been suspended as part of a growing lock down of US sport due to the growing threat of the Covid-19 virus.