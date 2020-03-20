Barcelona target Willian to temporarily extend Chelsea stay

Chelsea midfielder Willian could temporarily extend his deal at the Premier League side, beyond his expiring contract in June.

The Brazilian had looked set to leave the club at the end of the season, with Barcelona widely reported to be considering a free transfer.

However, due to the ongoing Covid-19 suspension across football, the former Shakhtar Donetsk man could now stay at Stamford Bridge through the summer.

The Premier League announced earlier this week they are extending the current league suspension from April 4th to April 30th, with the potential for a longer delay.

That would see the domestic season extended beyond Willian current deal which ends on June 30.

However, according to reports in Diario AS, via Brazilian television channel Esporte Interativo, he has reassured Blues fans that he will complete the season.

“If I have to play on those dates, I do not think that would be a problem.

“I would not be a problem to finish the season out of faithfulness to the club.

“They have always shown faith in me, and as always, I will be ready to give my best for them regardless of the contract situation.”

The 31-year old offered no update on his plans for the 2020-21 season, with Quique Setien’s side already reported to have made an offer.

However, he is certain to leave West London, after making 329 appearances in all competition across six years at the club, and winning the two Premier League titles.