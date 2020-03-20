Barcelona linked with Ligue 1 midfield pair

Barcelona are reportedly considering summer moves for Ligue 1 midfield pair Ibrahim Sangare and Boubakary Soumare.

The Catalan giants are also reportedly monitoring highly rated Rennes schemer Eduardo Camavinga, alongside rivals Real Madrid.

However, according to reports in Diario Sport, Sangare and Soumare have been identified by Barcelona scouts, as cheaper and more experienced alternatives to the 17-year old.

ivory Coast international Sangare has established himself as a regular for Toulouse, after breaking into the first team back in 2016, with 52 league starts in the last season and a half.

Soumare has caught the eye with the French U21 side in recent months, with Lille boss Christophe Galtier also bringing him into the first team this season.

Both players are expected to be available for less than Camavinga, who is reportedly valued at €35M.

22-year old Sangare is the cheapest option, at €11M, with just over a year left on his contract, and Toulouse could look to sell if they are relegated.

Whilst Soumare still has two years left on his deal at Galtier’s European challengers, and he is rated around €25M by the club.