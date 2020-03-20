Barcelona considering Covid-19 salary reductions

La Liga giants Barcelona are reportedly considering a set of salary reductions at the club, to deal with the growing impact of the Covid-19 virus.

The Catalan side followed the example of other Spanish clubs in suspending all training and club activities as part of the La Liga suspension until at least April 4th.

The board of directors have held a series of electronic meetings in recent days, to assess the situation and formulate a plan for the coming weeks.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, no decision will be taken before the end of the week, but wage cuts could be an option for players and coaching staff.

The report adds that the Barcelona squad are open to the possibility of taking a pay cut, with all options on the table in the coming weeks.

La Liga are expected to make an announcement next week regarding the return of top flight football, with a potential extension a continuing possibility.