Barcelona ‘confident’ Inter Milan will lower Lautaro Martinez price

Barcelona have reportedly highlighted Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez as their No.1 summer transfer target, with his release clause set at €111M.

Quique Setien has hinted he will look to strengthen his attacking options this summer, and the Argentinian international has been heavily linked with a move.

According to reports in Diario AS, Barcelona are looking to wait until the start of July, when his exit clause is activated at the San Siro.

However, despite the clause being invoked at the end of the current campaign, the Catalan giants are reportedly confident of bring Inter’s price down even further.

Both clubs are set to experience a financial blow in the wake of the Covid-19 suspension of both Serie A and La Liga, and Setien’s side will be aim for an amended deal.

One option available is to secure a cut price deal, could involve a player-plus-cash deal for the 22-year old.

Inter have been linked with a host of Barcelona players, including Nelson Semedo, Arthur Melo and Ivan Rakitic.

However, the most likely to be included in any potential deal now looks to be midfielder Arturo Vidal, with Antonio Conte reportedly keen on a reunion with the Chilean international.