Antonio Adan’s Atletico Madrid future remains undecided

Atletico Madrid goal keeper Antonio Adan’s future at the club has been thrown into doubt, with no offer of a new contract on offer.

The 32-year old has made just one La Liga appearance so far this season, but he has consistency been named on the substitutes bench as back up to Slovenian international Jan Oblak.

According to reports in Marca, the club are happy to retain the former Real Betis player as he has proven to be a valuable squad member at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Currently Adan is the only other senior goal keeper in the squad, with youth team keeper Alex Dos Santos and Axel Werner, who returns from a season long loan at Mexican club Atletico San Luis in June.

Diego Simeone has not indicated that he will prioritise a new goal keeper in the summer, with Oblak’s long term future agreed, and Adan and Werner set to remain as deputies.