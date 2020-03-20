Alex Song dismissed by FC Sion following Covid-19 suspension

Former Barcelona midfielder Alex Song has reportedly been released from his contract at Swiss club FC Sion.

Reports from Eurosport, via Reuters, claim the former Cameroonian international has been dismissed along with eight other first team players, after their domestic league was shut down due the Covid-19 outbreak.

The Swiss league was suspended on March 1, following the national government’s decision to ban gatherings over more than 1000 people.

Amongst those also reportedly let go from the clubs are former Premier League players Johan Djourou, Pajtim Kasimi and Seydou Doumbia.

The players are alleged to have refused to agreed to a pay cut during the ongoing suspension, but the club are yet to confirm the mass exits or their reasoning behind them.

Song, who joined La Blaugrana from Arsenal in 2013, made 65 appearances in two seasons under Tito Vilanova and Gerardo Martino, before being loaned to West Ham, and then moving onto Russian side Rubin Kazan.

He also won a La Liga title in 2012-13, as well as the Spanish Supercopa in 2013.