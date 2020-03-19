Villarreal and Sevilla battle for Angers midfielder Baptiste Santamaria

Villarreal and Sevilla are both keen to land Angers SCO midfielder Baptiste Santamaria, according to a report in Marca.

He is described as one of the standout players in Ligue 1 this campaign with his playing style in a holding midfield role said to be similar to N’Golo Kante.

A trio of French clubs – Olympique de Lyon, Lille and Rennes – have also been linked, along with Italian duo Fiorentina and Napoli.

Santamaria is the footballer who has run the most kilometres per game (12.3) and the player who also ran the most kilometres last season with a grand total of 442.8km.

The 24-year-old also had the most interceptions in the league last season and in the percentage of successful long passes – a good indication of his range of qualities.

The report continues that Santamaria’s progression in these last two seasons has been unstoppable and he could be one of the biggest names in French football over the next few years.