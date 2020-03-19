Sevilla favourites to land Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic

Sevilla have emerged as favourites to land Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic this summer, according to a report in Diario Sport.

The Croatian international’s deal runs out at the Camp Nou in the summer of 2021 and his preference is for a return to the Andalusian club, whom he captained to the Europa League title in 2014.

It is said that the player turned offers down from last summer but he is now open to a reduced wage packet to join Sevilla while the Blaugrana will sell this year due to his contractual situation and the possibility of losing him on a free the following year.

The 31-year-old has clocked up 298 appearances for Barcelona since his switch from Seville in the summer of 2014 and he has won a plethora of trophies – including four La Liga titles, four Copa del Rey trophies and the 2015 Champions League title.

The Croat has been consistently linked with a move away from the Camp Nou this season, despite the player himself previously stating that he wished to remain at the club.

Indeed, according to a report in Cadena Ser last month, it was said that the Blaugrana were keen to sell the midfielder in January.

Rakitic has struggled for first-team minutes this season – initially under Ernesto Valverde and now Quique Setien – with Frenkie de Jong, Sergio Busquets, Arthur Melo, Arturo Vidal, Riqui Puig and Sergi Roberto among the players selected in those positions.