Quique Setien will continue as Barcelona boss next season

Barcelona have total confidence in Coach Quique Setien and he will remain at the club beyond this season, report Diario Sport.

The daily Catalan sports outlet states that sporting planning is already underway for the 2020/21 campaign with Setien at the heart of squad-planning – including discussions on transfer targets and which players may be moved on.

Setien replaced Ernesto Valverde as Blaugrana boss back in January and despite questionable performances and results, he has led them to the summit of La Liga.

There were damaging league defeats at Valencia and Real Madrid, while they exited the Copa del Rey at the hands of Athletic Club Bilbao at the quarter-final stage.

The remaining months of the season will be definitive for the Catalan giants – their Champions League Round of 16 tie against Napoli is tantalisingly poised at 1-1 after the first leg in Naples last month.

Barcelona are two points clear of Real Madrid at the top of La Liga, while the remainder of the 2019/20 campaign is clouded in mystery due to the spread of the coronavirus bringing sport to a halt across Europe.