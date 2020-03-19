PSG midfielder Ander Herrera rejects Athletic Bilbao return, wants to retire at Real Zaragoza

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Ander Herrera insists he wants to re-join Real Zaragoza in the future ahead of any other club.

Herrera has enjoyed a distinguished career at the top level and spent five years at Manchester United, before moving to the France capital last summer on a free transfer.

The 30-year-old is best known in Spanish football for his stint at Athletic Club Bilbao, where he made 128 first-team appearances across three seasons.

However, Zaragoza – who are pushing for their first return to La Liga since their 2013 relegation, and currently sit second in the Segunda – are the club at which the central midfielder began his career.

Capped twice for the Spanish national side, Herrera has now spoken about his happiness in the Basque city but insisted that Zaragoza would always be the club closest to his heart – despite being from Bilbao – and is where he wanted to go next.

“I was immensely happy in Bilbao, but I am a Zaragoza fan, which is something I have never hidden,” Herrera is cited as saying by Marca.

“My hope is to enjoy my time in Paris, win titles with PSG and one day be able to return home, which is Zaragoza.

“I have been extremely lucky to have been able to play for Athletic and enjoy its philosophy, but my hope is to return to Zaragoza, the club I support. Since I was little, since I am still a member and I will continue to be one for the rest of my life – the club were my daughters are.

“That does not mean that whenever I played for Athletic, Manchester United or PSG I did not try to represent and defend the clubs it as if I were the greatest fan, but my team is Zaragoza.”