Mino Raiola: ‘This summer I want to take a great player to Real Madrid’

Infamous football agent Mino Raiola has revealed he wants to take one of his high-profile clients to Real Madrid this summer.

The Italian-born Dutch football agent has a number of high-profile clients including Zlatan Ibrahimović, Paul Pogba, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Marco Verratti, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Matthijs de Ligt, Erling Braut Haaland and Mario Balotelli.

The one client who has been linked to Los Blancos more than any other is Manchester United midfielder Pogba, although no reference to a specific player was made in the interview.

“My relations with Real Madrid are very good,” Raiola told an interview with Marca. “I am in contact with José Ángel (Sanchez, general manager of the club) and I love discussing football and FIFA issues with him because his opinion interests me.

“I have a lot of hope that one day I will be able to bring a great footballer to Madrid – at the moment there is (Alphonse) Areola (on loan from Paris Saint-Germain) but this is only a half-operation.

“This summer I want to take a great player to Real Madrid – it would be a joy for me and my players as Madrid are a great club.”

Star midfielder Pogba has long been linked with a move to several leading European clubs including Real Madrid, but the Spanish giants have reportedly made no formal move with president Florentino Perez said to be reluctant to enter any negotiations.

Pogba has long been linked with a move to Madrid with his compatriot Zinedine Zidane said to be a big admirer of his ability.

The French international’s contract at Old Trafford expires in June 2021 and with less than 18 months remaining, it is now entering a critical stage although United do hold an option to renew this by a further year.

Pogba – who has not started a match since September – could leave for free that summer or his transfer valuation could be significantly reduced next summer if a new agreement has still not been reached.

“Paul is going through a difficult time, but let it be clear because in England they are very sensitive, Pogba is concentrating to make a great end to the season with Manchester United,” added Raiola.

“He wants to get back into the team and make a great end to the season and that United can reach the Champions League.

“You cannot say what will happen. Today you cannot know. Now the club and the team matter and then we will see what can happen. There was great interest from other clubs, but it was not possible. We will see what happens.”

Another of Raiola’s in-demand clients is Haaland – the Norwegian striker joined Borussia Dortmund from RB Salzburg in January after being linked to a number of elite European clubs, but Raiola added: “I don’t think he’ll be leaving Dortmund this summer.”