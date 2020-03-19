Milan intensify interest in Real Betis playmaker Nabil Fekir

Milan are set to intensify their efforts to land Real Betis playmaker Nabil Fekir this summer, according to a report in Diario AS.

It is claimed that the Milanese giants are prepared to sanction a €40m bid for the France international but this is a valuation that will be insufficient for Betis.

Los Verdiblancos are likely to miss out on European football this season and will therefore need to sell star players – Giovani Lo Celso, Pau Lopez and Junior Firpo were among those to depart last summer.

It follows a similar report in fichajes.net that Real Madrid after he played a starring role in the most recent La Liga match – a 2-1 win for Betis at home to Los Blancos.

The 26-year-old has netted seven goals and provided three assists in his 23 matches for Betis since his landmark summer switch from French club Olympique Lyonnais.

Indeed, that signing was viewed as a significant coup for the Seville-based club and it has been widely reported that another club could swoop this coming summer.