Manchester United and Manchester City to battle for Atletico Madrid’s Saul Niguez

Manchester City and Manchester United are both keen to land Atletico de Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez, report El Mundo Deportivo.

The midfielder has a long-term contract at Atleti until 2026 but an attainable release clause of €150m, meaning the club are hopeful of renewing the deal in order to significantly enhance his value.

The report highlights how the Spain international is represented by the Stellar Group, led by Jonathan Barnett, and which is very familiar with the English transfer market.

The 25-year-old is said to be a long-term target in particular for United and his abilities are said to make him a prime transfer target for the club.

Diego Simeone wants to keep Saul at the Wanda Metropolitano, with the Argentine trying to maintain his first-team squad after a series of long-term players leaving the club this summer.

Diego Godin, Antoine Griezmann, Filipe Luis, Rodri and Gabi Hernandez are all players who have exited the club in recent times.