Luka Jovic breaks Real Madrid coronavirus quarantine orders, criticised by Serbian government

Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic could face disciplinary action from both his club and in his nation for breaking a quarantine order.

Jovic and other Serbian players who play with foreign clubs were criticized by Prime Minister Ana Brnabic after they returned, with the striker seen partyin in the streets of Belgrade on his girlfriend’s birthday.

Brnabic has said, as cited by Diario AS: “We have negative examples of our footballers, who are paid very well, ignoring mandatory self-isolation upon returning home.”

Brnabic and other leaders have urged all Serbian citizens to refrain from returning home if possible, to limit the spread of the virus.

All Real Madrid members of staff were quarantined and their facilities closed last week after one of their basketball stars, Trey Thompkins, tested positive for coronavirus.

Jovic, 22, joined Los Blancos in a landmark €60m deal last summer from Eintracht Frankfurt but he has started only four league games and has found himself frozen out of Zinedine Zidane’s plans.

Serbian striker Jovic was prolific for Frankfurt last season and he netted a devasting 27 goals for the club, including 10 in the Europa League.

That prompted the Bundesliga club to trigger their purchase option on a deal from Benfica, before selling permanently to Madrid – where he has failed to dislodge primary attacking star Karim Benzema.