La Liga preparing clubs to play every two days to finish 2019-20 season

La Liga has drawn up a schedule of clubs playing matches every two days to complete the 2019-20 season, reports Cadena Cope.

The league’s president Javier Tebas spoke with all 20 top-flight clubs on Thursday and reiterated his optimism that the current campaign would be concluded by 30 June.

Indeed, Tebas presented a scenario that the league may not return until the middle of May and insisted that should this be the case, teams could play matches every two days to finalise the competition.

There are 11 rounds of La Liga fixtures to complete this season, along with the final of the Copa del Rey and the remainder of the Champions League and Europa League campaigns.

On Wednesday, Tebas was discussing how he and his organisation are trying to finish the 2019/20 season in an extensive interview with El Pais, saying that all options were on the table.

He insisted that it was feasible for the season to be completed in a timeframe between five and seven weeks, although this does appear to be somewhat optimistic.

Tebas spoke of the fresh hope following UEFA’s decision to postpone the European Championships by a full year, as it ensures the entire summer will have a free schedule for which club matches can then be played.

Whilst admitting that games may need to be played behind closed doors, Tebas insisted that it was their one priority to complete the campaign.

“The fundamental scenario is that in the middle, or late May, is the latest start date so that we can complete the season on 30 June,” Tebas explained.