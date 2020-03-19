La Liga chief Javier Tebas: ‘We can complete the season on 30 June’

La Liga president Javier Tebas insists he is focused and confident on completing the current league season by the end of June.

Tebas was discussing how he and his organisation are trying to finish the 2019/20 season in an extensive interview with El Pais, saying that all options were on the table.

He insisted that it was feasible for the season to be completed in a timeframe between five and seven weeks, although this does appear to be somewhat optimistic.

Tebas spoke of the fresh hope following UEFA’s decision to postpone the European Championships by a full year, as it ensures the entire summer will have a free schedule for which club matches can then be played.

Whilst admitting that games may need to be played behind closed doors, Tebas insisted that it was their one priority to complete the campaign.

“The fundamental scenario is that in the middle, or late May, is the latest start date so that we can complete the season on 30 June,” Tebas explained.

“The other scenarios are already going backwards. The scenario may also depend on some Champions League games that will be played at the weekend, which could give us some margin to start some clubs later, or that we can recover by starting all a little later.

“We are even working with leagues like the Italian one, which has 14 games left, or the Danish one, which has 15 remaining. The decision of UEFA to postpone the European Championships has served us well as we try to finish the competitions.

“We made the calendar calculations even before the Euros were postponed. It was a stage that we knew could be reached and we are working on various start dates.

“You have to work backwards, with what is the last date on which you could play to see the others that may arise.

“When you start playing there will be full medical guarantees, but that no longer depends on us, it will depend on the governments of the countries. If they guarantee that it can be played, it will be played.”

Tebas then addressed questions over whether these games would have to be played behind closed doors or if the possibility of opening the games to fans is possible.

“It will also depend on the governments of each country,” added Tebas. “You have to think that we are working with 30 different leagues and it will depend on the health authorities if it is played behind closed doors or under what conditions.

“We are not considering any format change for any competition, including the European ones. As of today there is none of that. The mandate that we have is to finish the competitions as they are now. The calendar with which it works is with the competitions in full and in their usual format.

“The only job that concerns me day and night is to finish the competitions.”