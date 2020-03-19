Gianluigi Donnarumma set to leave Milan this summer as contract talks stall

Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma could leave the club this summer as negotiations on his new contract have stalled.

Marca cite the front cover of Thursday’s Gazzetta dello Sport that the 21-year-old could leave the Rossoneri this summer as his contract expires in 2021 and the club will not want to risk losing him on a free.

Last week, El Mundo Deportivo cited reports from Italy that the goalkeeper is a transfer target for Real Madrid, in spite of the fact that Thibaut Courtois – the number one at Madrid– is enjoying a fine season.

Earlier this week, a report in Diario AS claimed that a deal to make Alphonse Areola’s move to Madrid permanent, rather than a loan, would suit both clubs and the player involved, with his parent club Paris Saint-Germain intent on landing Donnarumma.

Madrid had an excess of goalkeepers this summer – Keylor Navas left for Paris Saint-Germain, with Areola joining on a loan deal in the opposite direction.

Elsewhere, Luca Zidane and Andriy Lunin are both on loan deals at Segunda clubs – Racing Santander and Real Oviedo respectively.

Areola, 27, has featured in eight games for Los Blancos this season – mainly spread throughout matches in the Copa del Rey and when he was standing in for the injured number one shot-stopper, Thibaut Courtois.