Atletico Madrid to offer Thomas Partey new contract and double release clause

Atletico de Madrid will offer versatile midfielder Thomas Partey a new and improved contract to double his release clause to €100m, report Goal.

The Ghanaian international has been linked with a move away from Los Rojiblancos due to his highly attainable €50m release clause.

Earlier this week, The Telegraph reported that Arsenal would move for the player this summer while El Mundo Deportivo claimed Liverpool attempted to land the player in 2018 before significant outlays on other transfer targets meant they could no longer afford him.

The Gunners are said to be prioritising a move for the versatile midfield, who played a starring role for Atleti in their Champions League triumph over Liverpool and has generally impressed this season.

The 26-year-old would be attainable due to his desire to one day play in English football and, more pressingly, the fact that his current contract contains the current relatively low release clause.

The Atleti midfielder said in a press conference last week ahead of the game at Anfield that it was his ‘dream’ to play in the stadium, and the latest reports suggest he wants to one day play in England.