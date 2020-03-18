Spanish FA chief Luis Rubiales blasts ‘anti-patriotic and selfish’ La Liga on coronavirus kits

Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales has strongly criticised La Liga in their move to give all 42 clubs a kit for testing for coronavirus.

On Tuesday, it was outlined by Real Zaragoza – who are closing in on a return to the Spanish top-flight for the first time in seven years – that La Liga have offered coronavirus testing kits to all 42 clubs under their jurisdiction.

It is said that using the equipment on healthy players who are now showing symptoms of the virus would be irresponsible, due to the sparsity of kits in relation to the potential nationwide and global scale of cases.

This could also in future be used on players who may be showing symptoms who have been in isolation but without confirmation of carrying the virus, but only if it was required in order to assess their return to first-team training and integration with others.

“It is irresponsible and even punishable. It is an anti-patriotic and selfish measure, I will not say any more,” Rubiales told Cadena Ser.

Rubiales and La Liga chief Javier Tebas have often held conflicting viewpoints with a struggle for power in Spanish football between the two organisations.