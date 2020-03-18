Quique Setien open to Philippe Coutinho return at Barcelona

Barcelona boss Quique Setien is willing to incorporate Philippe Coutinho back into his squad next season, according to Diario Sport.

It is said that Setien has already discussed the idea with the club’s chiefs and he is keen on the opportunity to work with the player, currently on a season-long loan at Bayern Munich, next season.

Bayern – where the player is currently on a season-long loan deal from the Blaugrana – have an option to buy the Brazil international for €120m at the end of the campaign but multiple reports suggest this will not be exercised.

A report in El Mundo Deportivo last month claimed the Catalan giants have lowered their asking price for the playmaker to €80m as they look to balance their books.

The Brazilian made a quick start to life in the Bundesliga after joining the German champions late in the summer transfer window but multiple reports have suggested the Blaugrana previously had no plans to bring him back and see his sale as more important.

Coutinho has netted eight goals and provided multiple assists in 15 league starts for the Bavarian club, while the recent report stresses the good relations between the two clubs which could help smooth a permanent move this year.

However, should the move not come to fruition it is claimed that Barcelona are confident they will be able to sell the player on a permanent basis to an English club.