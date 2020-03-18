Neymar returns to Brazil amid coronavirus outbreak

Neymar has managed to leave Paris and return to his native Brazil to reconnect with his family following the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Marca cite a report from Le Parisien which claims that the star forward – who has continually been linked with a return to Barcelona – has managed to make the trip to South America alongside his club and international teammate Thiago Silva.

The report continues that Paris Saint-Germain had no power to prevent the players returning home and their priority is to ensure that the players follow the safety guidelines to lessen their chances of testing positive for the virus.

It follows on from a report in Marca that Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu is insistent on re-signing the attacking star this summer, with the club’s entire transfer plans to be conditioned by the possible deal.

The former Santos forward left the Camp Nou for Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2017 for a world record €222m fee, but reports continue to suggest he may be open to a departure from the Parisians.

Neymar has continually been linked with a return to Spain since his departure with the Catalan giants and Real Madrid said to be keen on a future transfer.

Neymar has been derailed in the French capital by injuries – he has been involved in just 52 of a possible 103 Ligue 1 matches since his switch in the summer of 2017, in which he has netted 47 goals.