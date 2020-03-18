La Liga stars fill fixture void with online FIFA league tournament

La Liga players have discovered a way of filling the absence of live football across Europe, by organising an online virtual league tournament on FIFA 20.

The idea was sparked after 60,000 fans tuned in to watch Borja Iglesias and Sergio Reguilon – of Real Betis and Sevilla respectively – play out a virtual Seville derby, with Iglesias securing a pulsating 6-5 win for Betis.

La Liga is suspended at least until 4 April while the country is in the midst of a 15-day lockdown due to a national state of emergency, with the reality meaning this situation is going to last much longer.

Now, all 20 Primera clubs will be represented in an online tournament following confirmation on Wednesday night, with Sergi Roberto (Barcelona), Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) and Marcos Llorente (Atletico de Madrid) amongst the participants.

Real Sociedad winger Adnan Januzaj, midfielder Carlos Soler of Valencia and Alaves striker Lucas Perez are also representing their clubs, with Iglesias and Reguilon also involved.

The draw will be made at 8pm Spanish time on Thursday, with the games played across Friday, Saturday and Sunday.