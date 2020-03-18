Gareth Bale is Real Madrid’s ‘number one problem’ in summer

Gareth Bale is the number one problem at Real Madrid this summer, according to a report in Marca.

The Welshman once again remained at Los Blancos beyond the January transfer window despite reports linking him with a return to Tottenham, while a transfer to China collapsed last summer.

The report highlights how he has not scored since September and has failed to impress under three successive Coach’s at the club.

There is a stress on the recurring issue that Bale’s wage packet makes any move this time round extremely difficult, with an MLS side or Premier League club the most likely to move.

The Welshman has been widely criticised in parts of Spanish media for his golfing habit – and the player himself has admitted the sport is his one true habit.

Indeed, such is Bale’s links to the sport that he has been nicknamed ‘The Golfer’ by his Madrid teammates – another stick the Spanish media has used to him.

However, the 30-year-old has won four Champions League titles at Madrid since his 2013 switch from Tottenham but was close to joining Chinese club Jiangsu Suning this summer.

Bale’s current deal at Madrid runs through to 2022 and was signed in 2016.