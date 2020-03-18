Barcelona to use Arturo Vidal as makeweight in move for Inter striker Lautaro Martinez

Barcelona are preparing to offer midfielder Arturo Vidal to Inter as a makeweight in their move for striker Lautaro Martinez, say Diario Sport.

Indeed, the Catalan daily newspaper say the Chilean midfielder holds the key in the Blaugrana’s attempts to land their number one transfer target.

Vidal is said to have a transfer valuation of between €15m and €20m, while the Chilean midfielder has started just 13 matches across all competitions for the Blaugrana despite scoring in six different matches in La Liga to date, and is said to be keen to play more first team football.

A report in El Mundo Deportivo last month claimed that it was a ‘war’ between Barcelona and their El Clasico rivals Real Madrid for the Argentine.

It had been thought that Barcelona had led the way in the race for the 22-year-old, whom they had identified as the long-term successor to the ageing Luis Suarez.

However, in February Diario AS cited reports from TyC Sports in the striker’s native Argentina that Los Blancos are willing to deposit his €110m release clause this summer, while Marca also say the striker is open to a move to the Spanish capital.

The Argentine international has netted 16 goals 31 appearances for the Milanese giants this campaign and has particularly impressed in European competition, scoring five in six outings in the Champions League.

Manchester United and Manchester City are also said to be monitoring Martinez’s situation, with the striker’s €111m release clause appealing to multiple clubs – but Spain is his likely target.

His current deal runs to June 2023 and was signed in July 2018, when Inter paid Racing Club €24m for his services.