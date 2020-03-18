Barcelona to play new signing Pedri in pre-season

Barcelona are planning to include future signing Pedri in their first-team squad for pre-season friendly matches, say Diario Sport.

The 17-year-old is a regular for Las Palmas in the Segunda – he has made 27 first-team appearances for Pepe Mel’s side this campaign, scoring three goals.

There is a deal in place for the teenage star – whose full name is Pedro González López – to move to the Camp Nou next July on a two-year contract in a deal which was concluded last September, worth €5m.

A month younger than Barcelona teenage forward Ansu Fati, he has risen through the ranks of the Spanish youth teams and is now set to appear for the Under-19 national side.

Pedri is primarily an attacking midfielder who has caught the eye both at youth level for the Spanish national teams alongside his performances in Spain’s second tier for Las Palmas.

Barcelona beat competition from a number of other clubs for his signature last year.