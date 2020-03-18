Barcelona fear coronavirus will disrupt summer transfer plans

Barcelona are concerned that the coronavirus will disrupt their transfer plans this summer, as outlined by a report in ESPN.

The report states how Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar and Inter striker Lautaro Martinez are two prime transfer targets for the Blaugrana this campaign.

It is said that the Catalan giants are aware that the knock-on effect of this virus will have on football and they fear their profit margins will take a significant hit.

Football has come to a standstill across Europe and due to the timing, it coincides with clubs planning for the summer transfer window.

Barcelona are said to want to land three signings this summer and whilst they recognise that prices of players will generally decrease due to these unforeseen events, there is no guarantee of what will happen now.

All the club’s transfer strategists, including sporting director Eric Abidal, are currently working from home and are said to be continuing to scout and evaluate possible signings from reports and videos.

Spain is currently in the midst of a 15-day lockdown and on Tuesday, Spain confirmed 11,178 confirmed cases of coronavirus – a rise of 2,434 from Monday – while it now has a recorded 491 deaths – up 196 in the same timeframe – with the nation now in a state of lockdown.