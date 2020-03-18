Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to push for Barcelona move

Arsenal star striker and captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is willing to force a summer move to Barcelona, report Diario Sport.

The report outlines how the Gunners would be demanding a fee of €55m for the striker who has been prolific for the club since his January 2018 switch from the Bundesliga, scoring 61 goals in 96 appearances.

It is said by the report that the Blaugrana met with the 30-year-old’s representatives back in January when they became aware of a long-term injury to Luis Suarez.

The Gabonese striker is out of contract in 2021 so the North London club are likely to cash-in on him rather than risk losing him on a free transfer.

Diario Sport recently reported on Barcelona’s interest in Aubameyang but stated that whilst he always preferred a move to Real Madrid but that his intention is to play in Spain and would be open to a move to the Camp Nou.

In December, El Mundo Deportivo cited a report from British journalist Duncan Castles, who claims representatives of both Madrid and Arsenal have held talks about a swap deal including out-of-favour Los Blancos striker Luka Jovic for Gunners hitman Aubameyang.