Alaves confirm multiple positive coronavirus tests

Alaves are the latest La Liga team to confirm a spate of positive coronavirus tests with a total of 15 individuals employed by the club testing positive.

The entire squad and coaching staff from both the football team and Kirolbet Baskonia team underwent tests, with three Alaves first-team players testing positive along with seven members of the coaching staff and a further five people employed – no member of the basketball squad have the virus.

The statement from the club went on to say that none of the individuals are showing symptoms of the virus and they all appear to be in good health but will follow the health advice.

The virus continues to spread throughout La Liga clubs with Valencia confirming earlier this week that 35% of their staff had tested positive, while Espanyol confirmed six positive cases on Tuesday.

As of Wednesday, Spain has 13,716 confirmed cases of the virus with 558 deaths and 774 citizens currently in intensive care.

La Liga has given coronavirus testing kits to all 42 of its member clubs.