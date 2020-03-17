Wissam Ben Yedder claims Barcelona tried to sign him in last two transfer windows

Monaco striker Wissam Ben Yedder has claimed that Barcelona tried to sign him in each of the last two transfer windows.

The 29-year-old left Sevilla last summer to join the Ligue 1 club after his €40m release clause at the Andalusian side was activated.

He has been one of the standout players in France this season, netting an impressive 18 goals in 26 league appearances for his new side and he has also provided seven assists in this time.

Now the France international has claimed that before moving to France, there was also interest from the Catalan giants although no move ever materialised.

They were once again linked with a move to Ben Yedder in January, with long-term injuries to Luis Suarez, but no forward was signed.

This became even more controversial as the club subsequently made Leganes striker Martin Braithwaite an ‘emergency transfer’ in January due to Ousmane Dembele suffering a long-term layoff, but Lega unable to sign a replacement.

“Barcelona could have happened much earlier for me,” Ben Yedder told an interview with Onze Mundial, as cited by El Mundo Deportivo.

“Last summer they made contacts for me, they collected a lot of information about me and the same was true this winter, but the move did not happen.

“It shows I am doing a good job, but despite this interest I am totally focused on my performances with Monaco.”