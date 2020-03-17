UEFA will not recommence fixtures until coronavirus red alert lifted

No UEFA tournaments will be played in any format while there is a red alert for the coronavirus, according to Cadena Cope.

It is said that the Champions League could remove their two-legged format and play in a final four style tournament in Istanbul, where this competition’s final was due to be played.

It follows on from a similar report in Cadena Ser on Monday which stated that all options would remain on the table for European football’s governing body for completing this season’s competitions.

The first proposal outlined was removing the two-legged nature of both the quarter finals and semi finals of this year’s competition, with those games being staged at a neutral venue.

The second would see the quarter finals be staged as normal before a ‘final four’ format of two one-off matches in the last four before the final, with all matches being staged in Istanbul – the venue of this season’s showpiece.

The reality is that any outcome would be unsatisfactory on some level regardless of when the football season restarts, with the Round of 16 of this year’s competition not yet finalised.

Atletico de Madrid are through to the last eight of this season along with Atalanta, RB Leipzig and Paris Saint-Germain, while Real Madrid and Barcelona’s Round of 16 ties against Manchester City and Napoli both respectively hang in the balance.