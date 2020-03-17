UEFA delay European Championships for one year – to be played in 2021 summer

UEFA have decided to delay this summer’s European Championships by a full year, pushing it back to the summer of 2021.

This was first outlined in a report by Cadena Ser, which stated how the decision to change Euro 2020 to Euro 2021 was taken at an extraordinary meeting between European football’s governing body and it’s member nations on Tuesday – with the Norwegian FA then confirming the news.

It is a decision which has appeared increasingly inevitable in recent weeks, with the coronavirus spreading throughout Europe and bringing all sport to a stop.

Such a move opens up a number of other options for the domestic club seasons to resume and potential complete over the summer months, should it be possible.

It follows a report Cadena Cope that La Liga are insistent on completing the full fixture list for the 2019/20 season but accept that many games must be played behind closed doors.

“We are going to end the season, we are working on the times,” La Liga president Javier Tebas told Deportes Cuatro, as cited by El Mundo Deportivo. “There are several hypotheses: we hope to resume in April or May…I do not rule out that it may even be later. We are going to wait for what UEFA decides this Tuesday.”