Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales vows season will be completed

Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales insists the nation’s football will complete it’s 2019/20 season and not finish the season as it currently stands.

It has been suggested in the media that one option for finalising the season would be to hand the current league leaders, Barcelona, the title and to promote sides from the top positions in Segunda – Cadiz, Real Zaragoza and Almeria.

It follows a busy day of news in the midst of the chaos caused by coronavirus, with UEFA and Conmebol both deciding to delay this summer’s European Championships and Copa America respectively by a full year, pushing them back to the summer of 2021.

It is a decision which has appeared increasingly inevitable in recent weeks, with the coronavirus spreading throughout Europe and bringing all sport to a stop.

Such a move opens up a number of other options for the domestic club seasons to resume and potential complete over the summer months, should it be possible.

It follows a report Cadena Cope that La Liga are insistent on completing the full fixture list for the 2019/20 season but accept that many games must be played behind closed doors.

“The competitions must end before June 30, but that date is not an impassable wall,” Rubiales told a press conference, as cited by Marca.

“Ideally, there should be justice and everything should be equal. The competition has to be won on the field so that there are no injustices – and not ending this on the basis of the season as it already exists.

“We have all voted in favour of these proposals. All the territorial presidents agree to support the Spanish FA on this.

“We will always follow the advice of FIFA and UEFA on these issues.

“At the moment, we have no date for the final of the Copa del Rey. Our proposal is to extend the calendar as necessary for all the competitions to be completed. Other scenarios would not be in good sport and we will not consider them.

“I am concerned that within soccer there are people who are going to have a hard time. “My obligation is to clarify that money will be guaranteed. The most modest clubs will have a large part of their income guaranteed.”