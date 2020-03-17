Ronald Koeman confirms ‘Barcelona clause’ extends into 2021

Netherlands national team boss Ronald Koeman has confirmed the ‘Barcelona exit clause’ in his contract will now move to 2021.

The former La Blaugrana legend has a clause included in his deal with La Oranje that allows him to leave for the Camp Nou, if approached.

Previous reports stated the clause would only be activated after Euro 2020, however Koeman has indicated it now moves to 2021, after UEFA confirmed the tournament would move to next summer, as part of a European football-wide Covid-19 suspension.

“The clause to Barcelona is after the Euro Cup (European Championships, he told a interview, reported in Marca.

“No date has been mentioned, so now it moves until after Euro 2021.

“However, I have not thought about it for one second.”

Koeman also indicated his frustration at the tournament being pushed back 12 months, with his side during both the qualification campaign and the UEFA Nations League.

However the former full back added that the decision was the correct one, with ‘human health’ the primary focus the priority in the decision.

Koeman had looked likely to include three La Liga players in his finals squad, with Barcelona’s Frenkie De Jong, Valencia goal keeper Jasper Cillessen and Sevilla forward Luuk De Jong all regulars in his previous sides.