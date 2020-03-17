Real Madrid see Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga as Casemiro replacement

Real Madrid have identified Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga as a long-term replacement for Casemiro, report Marca.

The 17-year-old has caught the eye with his performances in Ligue 1 and he has been involved in all 25 – starting 24 – league matches for his club to date this campaign, with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid among the clubs also linked.

Indeed, the teenager has featured in 36 matches for Rennes this campaign and he is said to have displayed the qualities to play a similar role for Madrid in the seasons to come.

The report adds that Casemiro has accumulated 3,120 minutes for Madrid this season across 35 matches and there is an awareness he could suffer from burnout in his career.

Los Blancos have tried other players in his position this season – including Fede Valverde – but there is no other specialist at the club.

In November, El Mundo Deportivo cited a report from L’Equipe claiming Rennes have put a €60m price tag on the player, although he has no plans to exit the French club at this stage of his career.

Camavinga became the youngest ever professional for the club when he made his senior debut on 14 December 2018 at the age of 16 and one month.

He has been a part of Rennes’ system since the age of 11 and is regarded to be one of the brightest prospects in French football.

Born in Cabinda, Angola, Camavinga holds Congolese citizenship through his parents. He has lived in France since his second birthday and is said to be currently in the process of acquiring French citizenship.

He celebrated his 17th birthday in November and Madrid officials are said to be considering his incorporation this calendar year.