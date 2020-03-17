Real Madrid consider Paris Saint-Germain striker Mauro Icardi

Real Madrid have reopened their interest in Paris Saint-Germain striker Mauro Icardi, according to a report in El Mundo Deportivo.

The Argentina international is currently on a season-long loan deal from Inter but he will be on the market this summer for a fee in the region of €70m, the report adds.

The 27-year-old made a fast start to life at the France champions but his playing time has been reduced recently due to the re-emergence of Edinson Cavani in Thomas Tuchel’s side.

Icardi has netted 20 goals in just 31 appearances for the Parisians this season but his long-term future at the club remains in doubt.

It is unclear what the future of the club’s attacking star Neymar – who has been widely linked with a summer return to Barcelona – with Edinson Cavani’s contract in the France capital also set to expire.

Madrid spent €60m on Luka Jovic last summer but the Serbian striker has been a fringe figure this campaign.