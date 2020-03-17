Real Betis donate medical supplies to local hospital Virgen del Rocío to fight coronavirus pandemic

Real Betis have made a significant donation of medical supplies to the local Virgen del Rocío hospital to help combat the coronavirus.

As outlined in a report by Marca, the Seville-based club have made the donation which includes more than 5000 protective gloves, upwards of 100 masks, tubing and breathing support material along with disinfection material and other sanitary items.

On Monday it was confirmed that Spain had overtaken South Korea as the nation with the most cases of the virus globally.

Spain now has 9,191 confirmed cases of coronavirus – a rise of 1,203 from Sunday – while it now has a recorded 309 deaths – up 15 in the same timeframe – with the nation now in a state of lockdown.

Earlier on Tuesday, it was outlined by Real Zaragoza – who are closing in on a return to the Spanish top-flight for the first time in seven years – that La Liga have offered coronavirus testing kits to all 42 clubs under their jurisdiction.

It is said that using the equipment on healthy players who are now showing symptoms of the virus would be irresponsible, due to the sparsity of kits in relation to the potential nationwide and global scale of cases.

This could also in future be used on players who may be showing symptoms who have been in isolation but without confirmation of carrying the virus, but only if it was required in order to assess their return to first-team training and integration with others.