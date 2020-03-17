Manchester United trigger one-year Nemanja Matic contract extension

Manchester United have triggered a one-year contract extension for midfielder Nemanja Matic, a reported transfer target of Atletico de Madrid.

The Manchester Evening News have confirmed the 31-year-old will be remaining at Old Trafford until the summer of 2021 after a fine run of form in the team.

It had been widely suggested that the Serbian midfielder could exit United in January but has enjoyed a sharp upturn in fortunes at the club in recent times.

Nine of his 11 Premier League starts this season have come in the past 10 weeks in a run which has coincided with United’s best form of the campaign.

Matic has made 22 first-team outings for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side this term and it had been said that he had the exact qualities that Diego Simeone is hopeful of adding to his ranks this coming summer.

Matic was said to be on Atleti’s radar by fichajes.net but he will be remaining at Old Trafford for at least another year.