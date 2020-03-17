Ilkay Gundogan confident Real Madrid Champions League tie will go ahead

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan is confident their Champions League last 16 second leg against Real Madrid will be played.

The German international was speaking as part of a unique WhatsApp interview with Marca, from his self isolation as part of the Premier League suspension due to the Covid-19 virus.

“Hopefully the game will be played, as that will mean that everything has been fixed.

“I see there is an alternative calendar already being worked on, so that the season can end.

“But, obviously, right now, the priority is people’s health.”

Gundogan is currently in quarantine as part of a club policy on players self isolating, after defender Benjamin Mendy tested positive last week, however the 29-year old is not reported to be at risk of infection.

The former Borussia Dortmund man played the full 90 minutes as Pep Guardiola’s side won the first leg 2-1, at the Santiago Bernabeu on February 26.

UEFA have not indicated a confirmed date when they expect the next round of games in the Champions League to be played.

Initial reports have indicated the final will be played on June 27, however there is currently no update on when the preceding knockout games will be played.

Europe’s governing body has already confirmed that this summer’s European Championships will be moved to June 2021, as part of growing measures to fight against the virus.